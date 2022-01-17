ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When are the Fifa Best awards and who is nominated in 2022?

The winners of Fifa’s men’s and women’s player of the year are set to be crowned in the sixth edition of the Fifa Best Awards .

Eleven players have been nominated for each award with three finalists set to be announced ahead of the awards ceremony on Monday 17 January.

Robert Lewandowski is the reigning men’s winner while Lucy Bronze won the women’s award last year. There will also be awards for men’s and women’s coach of the year, goalkeeper of the year, as well as the Puskas award for goal of the year.

The Fifpro men’s and women’s world XIs will also be announced during the awards ceremony. Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas were the respective winners of the 2021 Ballon D’Or awards, but Fifa’s own awards ceremony has been separate since 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Fifa Best Football Awards 2021.

When are the Fifa Best awards?

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday 17 January in Zurich, Switzerland. They are expected to get underway at 6pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

It will be streamed live on YouTube and across Fifa’s social media channels.

What awards will be handed out?

  • The Best Fifa men’s player
  • The Best Fifa women’s player
  • The Best Fifa men’s coach
  • The Best Fifa women’s coach
  • The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper
  • The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper
  • The Best Fifa Puskas award
  • The Best Fifa fan award
  • Fifa Fifpro men’s world XI
  • Fifa Fifpro women’s world XI
  • Fifa Fair Play award

Who has been nominated for The Best Fifa men’s player?

  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland/ FC Bayern München)
  • Lionel Messi (Argentina/ FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Who has been nominated for The Best Fifa women’s player?

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/ FC Barcelona)
  • Sam Kerr (Australia/ Chelsea FC Women)
  • Alexia Putellas (Spain/ FC Barcelona)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa men’s coach

  • Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)
  • Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)
  • Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea FC)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa women’s coach

  • Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)
  • Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)
  • Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa men’s goalkeeper

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)
  • Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Final nominees for The Best Fifa women’s goalkeeper

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)
  • Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)
  • Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Final nominees for the Puskas Award

  • Erik Lamela (ARG) – Arsenal FC v. Tottenham Hotspur FC [Premier League] (14 March 2021)
  • Patrik Schick (CZE) – Czech Republic v. Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (14 June 2021)
  • Mehdi Taremi (IRN) – Chelsea FC v. FC Porto [UEFA Champions League] (13 April 2021)

