ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

"16,130 Feet" of Timber Pulled By a Two-Horse Team, 1900

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 3 days ago
"16,130 Feet" of Timber Pulled By a Two-Horse Team, 1900 Historic Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OF0zp_0ddODXwt00

Source: Montana Memory Project

This photo, taken three months into the previous century, shows a few loggers understandably proud at their Tetris-like feat of having piled "16,130 feet" of timber onto one cart.  They've paused to commemorate the occasion with a snap.

The information provided by the Montana Memory Project states: "View of a horse team with a large stack of timber, twelve men in work clothes visible to the left; Northwest Montana. Note on verso: 'Sixteen thousand, one hundred thirty feet of logs hauled by the Baker Brothers with a single team, five Baker Brothers and friends.' And another note states, 'Copyright 1973, Elizabeth P. Schafer, Whitefish Pub. lib.'"

Along with mining, farming, and ranching, timber was one of the staple jobs of the Montana economy for years, and this photograph demonstrates the ingenuity, invention, and even some of the pride of these loggers and foresters.

Click the picture below to inspect its fine details!

This photo, taken three months into the previous century, shows a few loggers understandably proud at their Tetris-like feat of having piled "16,130 feet" of timber onto one cart.  They've paused to commemorate the occasion with a snap.

Comments / 0

Related
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
3K+
Followers
562
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy