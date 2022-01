• The crypto Investor trusted an App that a girl recommended him. • Steve Belcher confesses that he lost his retirement funds in the crypto scam. Less than a week before the year 2022 – which has been promised to be the best year for crypto yet – began, another investor has lost significant amounts of money in a new crypto scam. After making an unfavorable investment, the man reported he has lost around $2 million in crypto.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO