Elizabeth Holmes Jury Gets Results, Unlike Her Tests

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, US District Judge Edward Davila ordered jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial to go back and get un-deadlocked on three of the eleven charges against the onetime wunderkind of Silicon Valley. The jurors did not reach a decision on those charges. But they did return a verdict...

Denver Channel

Juries resume deliberations in both Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes trials

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will start their second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in actuality it didn't work.
SAN JOSE, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury deliberates for fourth day without reaching a verdict

The jury in the Elizabeth Holmes criminal fraud trial spent its fourth day deliberating on Monday without reaching a verdict. Holmes, founder and CEO of the now-infamous company Theranos, is waiting to hear what the decision will be on the 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charged by a federal grand jury in June of 2018. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, although federal sentencing guidelines would generally prevent the imposition of consecutive terms, and up to $2.75 million in criminal fines.
PALO ALTO, CA
abc17news.com

Elizabeth Holmes jury begins second week of deliberations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes started its second week of deliberations Monday. Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in actuality it didn’t work. The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence during a high-profile trial that has captivated Silicon Valley since it began in early September. The jurors deliberated for three days last week before adjourning Thursday afternoon for the holiday weekend.
SAN JOSE, CA
