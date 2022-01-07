Manhunt ends: Authorities capture escaped Effingham County inmate wanted for murder

Update:

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office says escaped inmate, Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, is now in custody. Deputies say Wilson was taken into custody tonight at a hotel off Ogeechee Road in Savannah.

According to deputies, the Savannah Police Department, SWAT, SPD Strategic Investigative Unit and Gang Unit, helped apprehend Wilson following an active search.

Initial Story:

Authorities are still searching for an escaped inmate facing a slew of charges, including murder.

Kevin David Lenix Wilson, 32, escaped the Effingham County Jail on Monday shortly after 8 p.m.

Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says the escape was due to a malfunction from recent storms, as well as human error.

According to Sheriff McDuffie, they didn't realize Wilson was missing until approximately 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday.

They did not notify the public of his escape until around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

People who live near the jail told WJCL they're frustrated they weren't notified sooner.

Bob DeLoach said, "[The Sheriff's Office] waits until he gets away then tell he's escaped. Nobody is going to see him after he is gone."

The Sheriff's Office said the reason they waited to notify the public is because they didn't want to tip the suspect off that they knew he was missing. They also wanted to contact the U.S. Marshal's Office first.

The Sheriff's Office ended up calling a K-9 unit to the area. We're told bloodhounds picked up Wilson's scent and tracked him but they lost the scent near the jail, leading officials to believe he had an accomplice pick him up in a vehicle.

Wilson is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches, 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, with a medium build.

According to jail records, Wilson was being held by Rincon Police in connection to an incident on Oct. 25, 2020 in which he was charged with willful obstruction, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon, marijuana possession less than 1 ounce, drug trafficking, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, weaving over roadway and speeding.

Wilson was indicted in August by a grand jury for a May 2020 homicide in Savannah. In that case he faces three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Wilson is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him or know his whereabouts, call 911 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

