Snow alert issued by NYC Sanitation Dept. for Thursday night into Friday night

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York City's Department of Sanitation issued a "Snow Alert" for Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. with up to 6 inches of snow possible through the overnight hours and into Friday afternoon.

The DSNY said trash and recycling collection is expected to be delayed due to snow removal, while Alternate Side Parking will already be suspended for Three King’s Day.

The Open Restaurants roadway program may operate as normal during this snow event if the business owner deems it safe to do so.

New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the city’s free emergency notification system. To sign up for Notify NYC, call 311, visit www.nyc.gov or follow @NotifyNYC on Twitter.

All relevant city agencies, including the NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation, have been notified of the snow alert.

Thursday will start sunny and colder with a high near 40 before clouds form ahead of a snowstorm.

Expect very slippery conditions for Friday morning's commute. Lows will be in the 20s overnight before warming to the 30s later in the day Friday.

Saturday will be sunny but brisk and cold, with a high around 34.

Hundreds of crashes—and at least two deaths— were reported on icy roadways across the Tri-State as freezing rain fell Wednesday.

The city and near suburbs will see a general 3 to 6 inches of snow and slippery conditions overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Amounts could increase if the storm slows.

Extensive traffic delays and numerous accidents were reported on roadways across the area during the morning commute, especially north and west of the city.

Among the many roads impacted were the New York State Thruway, Saw Mill River Parkway, Hutchinson River Parkway, Interstate 80 and the Garden State Parkway.

One person was killed in a crash on the ramp connecting the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway around 6:30 a.m., according to Westchester County police .

A second person was killed in a crash on the westbound side of Route 3 in East Rutherford, police said.

The Sprain Brook Parkway was among the roads seeing delays because of icy conditions. Photo credit Citizen App

There were over 300 accidents in Westchester County “in a very short period of time,” including spinouts and collisions, County Executive George Latimer told 1010 WINS, adding that the large number made it difficult to respond.

The crashes left many drivers stuck in standstill traffic for hours. The weather also led to one-hour delays for incoming flights at LaGuardia Airport and a ground stop at Newark Airport. More than 150 flights were canceled at Newark Airport, while over 50 were canceled at LaGuardia.