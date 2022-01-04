ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business. Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had...

ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

