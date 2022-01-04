ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Fallon says he tested positive for COVID-19

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about his experience with COVID-19. The "Tonight Show" host wrote on Instagram that he tested positive "on the first day of our holiday break" but only experienced "mild symptoms." Fallon said he is vaccinated and has had a booster. "Thank you...

