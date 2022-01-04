Jean Elizabeth McKillop Driver

November 15, 1925 to December 8, 2021 - Jean 'Jeanie' Elizabeth McKillop Driver passed away in her sleep on December 8, 2021 from Alzheimer's Disease.

Jean "Jeanie" Elizabeth McKillop Driver passed away in her sleep on December 8, 2021 from Alzheimer's Disease. Born November 15, 1925 in Seattle to Stuart and Gertrude McKillop, Jean attended John Muir Grade School and Franklin High School. She began Nurses Training at Good Samaritan Hospital in

Portland, Oregon in 1942 and was a Cadet Nurse during WWII. After the war she met - an subsequently married - Frank Driver who was a maintenance engineer at Good Sam. In 1947 they moved to Springdale (Corbett), OR. They had three kids: Stuart, Catherine, Laurie. They lived there for 65 years. Jean maintained her RN credentials by working at Good Sam and later doctor's offices. Both she and Frank participated in community activities; she was also a sort of "community nurse", giving shots and caring

for neighbors.

She loved gardening and in their retirement years they started a small daffodil business, Bonnie Brae Gardens, which gave them an opportunity to travel the US and even to Ireland meeting people from around the world. She has a daffodil named after her (an intermediate named 'Jeanie Driver')! She was a wonderful and loving mother; giving her all to her family and friends - no one ever went hungry around her either! We are grateful to have had such a extraordinary woman in our lives and will never be able to fill the space she left behind. Jeanie was predeceased by her husband Frank and their son Stuart. She is survived by her sister Mary and brother John plus daughters, Catherine and Laurie, four grandkids and a great grandson.

We are joyful in our love of Jean and peaceful in our sadness as we mourn our loss. Please remember her as the beautiful person she was and for the love she gave us all. No services will be held at this time. Contributions to the Crown Point Country Historical Society (www.cpchs.org) or The Alzheimer's Chapter of Oregon (www.alz.org/orswwa) in her name would make her smile.