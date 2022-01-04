ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Brooks Cory

Mar 16, 1939 - Nov 25, 2021 - David Brooks Cory, age 82, of Troutdale, Oregon passed away at home on Thursday, November 25, 2021 with his wife, Sue Mercer-Cory, and dog, Jasmine, by his side.

David Brooks Cory, age 82, of Troutdale, Oregon passed away at home on Thursday, November 25, 2021 with his wife, Sue Mercer-Cory, and dog, Jasmine, by his side. He is survived by his children (with former wife, Jean) John, Mark and his wife Amy, their children Grace and Hannah; in-laws, Jewell, Carol, Jeffrey, and Shari Bailey; cousin Billy Brooks and his wife Darlene; and his tennis, boating, and neighborhood families. Preceded in death by (birth and adoptive) parents, son Paul Cory, and brother-in-law Michael Bailey.

Born March 16, 1939 in Lewiston Idaho, David grew up in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he graduated with an electrical engineering degree from the University of North Dakota where he donated his body for medical research. He later lived and worked in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Portland, Oregon as an electrical engineer.

The YMCA introduced David to the outdoors and water, the latter of which became a constant in his life…from building a home and raising his family on Swan Lake in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to the Hobie Cat he loved, and in the winter coached Pee Wee hockey.

David served in the US Navy for four years, although not on a ship as he'd hoped. He was an Aviation Electronics Technician (AT2/ LTJG) with Patrol Squad 19 and deployed to both Japan and Alaska.

David enjoyed traveling, and the outdoors. He never had enough sun or tennis and would have preferred dying with a tennis racket in his hand.

His loved ones will miss his sparkling blue eyes, corny and funny jokes, helpful and steadfast nature, as well as his contagious laughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. In leu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Grand Forks YMCA, University of North Dakota, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

