ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

5 retirement readiness hacks to help you save smarter

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - What are your goals for the future? If retirement planning is...

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Retirement Savings Letting You Down? 3 Ways to Scrounge Up More Income

You may get less money from your IRA or 401(k) than anticipated. There are other steps you can take to boost your senior income and avoid financial struggles. A lot of people enter retirement thinking they're just fine in the savings department, only to end up disappointed. And that's a harsh reality to face once you've actually made your workforce exit.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Planning#Bpt#Americans
Motley Fool

The Magic Trick to Help You Retire a Millionaire

Compound interest is when your interest makes interest on itself. You should aim to have around 80% of your pre-retirement income to maintain your current lifestyle in retirement. The full retirement age for people born after 1960 is 67. One of the things that many people worry about regarding retirement...
BUSINESS
prescottenews.com

How technology can help you enjoy a rewarding retirement

Retirement can be viewed in one of two ways. You can either look at it as the start of a steady decline – a time in your life when you start to slow up, lower your horizons and become more insular. Or, you can view it as an opportunity to find a sense of inner peace and rewarding lifestyle that you may have lacked in the melee of stress, deadlines, and mortgage payments that is your professional life.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

FOCI 2 productivity tracker helps you work smarter thanks to powerful machine learning

Work better with the FOCI 2 productivity tracker. Using a second-generation machine learning engine, it rivals EEG cognitive state tracking and is more comfortable than a headband. Simply clip it to your waist, and this revolutionary product intervention gives you a ton of information. In fact, its machine learning profiles your physiological states and translates diaphragmatic breathing patterns into productivity metrics. Moreover, its emotion records let you know whether you’re focusing, distracted, stressed, calm, fatigued, and more while you work. With emotion analytics, it evaluates your risk of frustration, distractibility, procrastination, burnout and anxiety that impact productivity. Use the in-work stats to get real-time metrics such as mental performance, flow traction metrics, and tension overload. Finally, productivity reports summarize focus metrics and tension level through the course of work. You’ll love that it sends you real-time tactile feedback when you are distracted or fatigued so you can adjust.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
Motley Fool

This Social Security Move Could Save You if You're Lacking Retirement Savings

Many people reach retirement without a lot of money in savings. If you're unhappy with your nest egg, one key Social Security decision could help compensate for that. These days, the general convention is that it's a good idea to close out your career with 10 to 12 times your ending salary on hand in a dedicated retirement plan. That sum should do a good job of helping you cover your senior living expenses.
BUSINESS
WJLA

These year-end changes could help you save money on your taxes

WASHINGTON (7News) — Before you ring in the new year, money experts want you to think about your finances. "Your income, your donations, life changes, take a look at those and make those adjustments," said Jaime Quiros of FBB Capital Partners in Rockville. 7News On Your Side spoke with...
WASHINGTON, DC
crossroadstoday.com

If You’re Not Saving in This Retirement Plan, You’re Missing Out

Retiring on Social Security alone is a pretty big mistake. The average monthly benefit these days amounts to $1,657 (that figure accounts for 2022’s 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment). All told, that’s just under $20,000 a year. Even if you’re willing to live frugally as a senior, you may end...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inverse

Dry January: One behavioral science hack can help you succeed

Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its 10th year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
SCIENCE
CNBC

How to make sure you won’t outlive your retirement savings

The decision to leave the workforce and enter retirement is an important one. On the one hand, there's much to look forward to in retirement, including more time for family, hobbies and traveling. But for many people the thought of their golden years is sometimes still a source of stress and concern.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy