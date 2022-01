We look forward to 2022 as a year of hope. As we close the challenging year which was 2021, we take one last look back:. The Virtua Voorhees Hospital continues to expand their medical campus. Last year, the 90-ton Proton Therapy machine was delivered. Virtua intends to open a state of the art cancer treatment center this year. This will be the first proton therapy center in South Jersey. The Hospital also opened the new free-standing Birthing Center on the campus. The Center operates as an independent midwifery-led childbirth center for patients with low-risk pregnancies. The “Medical Mile” continues to be an “economic magnet” for the Route 73 corridor, creating even more jobs and significant tax revenue for our community.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO