ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Point of No Return: When are these key moments in campaign?

By Kyle Wilson
realsport101.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite's campaign is a wonderful return to fantastic form for the series and the new open-ended levels available on the Zeta Halo are a treasure trove for fans of exploration and Grunt-killing. If you're looking to 100% the game, though, you'll need to be aware of the "Point of No...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The best Halo Infinite controller settings

Even if you have the best aim in Halo Infinite, your balance can be thrown off if you’re playing without optimized settings. Your controller settings should complement your playstyle and you should feel comfortable with them while playing Infinite. In general, controller settings tend to be up to personal...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode became available before the game’s campaign mode. Some players may forget all about the game’s story mode while enjoying the action in multiplayer, but the campaign also became available in December 2021. Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is a must-try for all fans, combining...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Riven Gate Collectible Locations

Heading through the Riven Gate Banished Outpost in Halo Infinite's campaign? Here are all the collectibles you can find to make sure you don't miss a single thing. Halo Infinite's (solo) campaign has finally dropped, and many fans are diving right in and seemingly enjoying the open-world flow of the long-awaited entry. With its release came a bit of constructive criticism; currently, you're unable to replay any of the story missions without starting a new game. While 343 Industries have acknowledged this and announced that they're working on it, getting skulls and collectibles in the meantime is a bit more of a worthwhile task.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

You can glitch into Halo Infinite’s split-screen co-op campaign

Many Halo Infinite fans have been patiently waiting for the game’s upcoming co-op campaign, which has yet to release with the main game. But some players have discovered a way to glitch into a limited build of the split-screen co-op mode. Twitter user Nobleactual discovered the bug, which involves...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of No Return#Nexus
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite and Warzone Crossover With a Weird Graphics Bug

There’s a new bug in Halo Infinite, and Warzone players might be familiar with it after the Pacific update. Halo Infinite has impressed the fans so far with its great campaign and multiplayer mode. The players are busy starting their journey across the Zeta Halo and continue after the Halo 5 story.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Players Want Invisible Walls To Be Removed

The campaign for Halo Infinite has a lot of things to love but the invisible walls stop players from exploring the open world. 343 Industries released the campaign for this year’s Halo title almost a month after releasing the multiplayer mode for the game. But it appears the wait...
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Halo Infinite Unique Achievement | Editor’s Favorite

In addition to the jointly selected 25 best games of 2021, the editors of Gamer.nl tell in this section individually about the games that made the biggest impression on you in the past year. Today: Lars with Halo Infinite. I can’t stop talking about how awesome and awesome this game...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Leak Reveals Mysterious Campaign Cutscene Deleted From the Game

A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed a campaign cutscene that was cut at some point during development. The cutscene itself isn't that notable, but it's unclear what it was deleted. What makes the cut even more interesting is that it was an end-credits scene. In other words, while it's not clear why it's important, it obviously has some significance and presumably connects the base game to the rumored campaign DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Play Splitscreen

Ever since Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo has been the go-to console FPS for multiplayer parties. While you can play online PVP multiplayer just fine with the free-to-play, standalone Halo Infinite multiplayer version, there are still issues regarding local splitscreen co-op in the game. Continue reading below to learn how to set up the splitscreen feature in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

What is The Weapon’s name in Halo Infinite?

The Weapon is Master Chief’s new AI partner in Halo Infinite. A lot of fans who haven’t finished playing the game are wondering if she will ever get a proper name like Cortana did. But first here’s a little backstory on how the Master Chief ended up with...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Halo Infinite: How to Get the Bandana Skull

There are several iconic collectibles throughout video games, some more infamous than others (looking at you, Assassin’s Creed flags, and Grand Theft Auto 4 pigeons). Out of all of them, however, arguably none are more recognizable than the Skulls from the Halo series. These collectibles that can give added gameplay modifiers once again return in the long-running FPS series’ latest entry, Halo Infinite. Among these 12 Skulls found across the Zeta Halo, one of them is the Bandana Skull, which will let you channel your inner Rambo or Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid 2 and use some “Infinite Ammo.” For a Skull that is so powerful, it’s no wonder that players are having a hard time finding it. Luckily, this guide will show you the Bandana Skull location in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Player Goes Viral After Discovering Campaign Secret

A Halo Infinite player has gone viral after discovering a campaign secret, or at least a campaign secret that millions over on TikTok didn't know about. That's right, the new secret comes the way of a viral TikTok video that has amassed millions of views for unearthing a solution to navigating the campaign's large map. Compared to previous Halo Games, players spent a lot more time traveling from point to point in Halo Infinite. Typically, there's plenty of action and discoveries to be had on each journey, but it can be a bit tedious at times due to the length involved. If this has been an issue for you, then the TikTok videos below about to come in handy.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Grunts Get Massive Confidence Boost

Coming out of their cage and they're feelin' just fine. Halo Infinite has made a number of changes to the beloved series, but one alteration, in particular, has caught the attention of many of the game’s players: the grunts. Specifically, their outlandish behavior, which has not been typical in past titles. Those who have been a part of the Halo universe for a while will remember when these little guys were nothing but cowards. Apparently, the last few years have done something to give these pawns the confidence they needed all along.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Will Halo Infinite Have DLC?

Halo Infinites campaign release has raised questions if the game will have any DLCs. Halo Infinite has yet to have any DLCs and 343 Industries has yet to announce any DLC. Since Halo Infinite Multiplayer has been in beta beforehand, 343 Industries is working on a lot before it can release a DLC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy