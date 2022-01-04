ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar hits five-year high versus yen as Fed rate bets lift US yields

By Kevin Buckland
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Jan 4): The US dollar reached its strongest level in nearly five years against the Japanese yen on Tuesday (Jan 4), lifted by a jump in Treasury yields, as traders bet on an early US Federal Reserve interest rate hike despite surging Covid-19 cases. The greenback rose as...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

Bitcoin hash rate hits record high in US » Crypto Insiders

Over the past year, there has been a significant shift in the so-called selection order Hash rate, or computing power, from Bitcoin (BTC) network. As China was previously home to a large majority of bitcoins MinersThis was abruptly ended when the Chinese government announced that Menin by Cryptocurrency precinct. Then...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Is About To Make A Massive Policy Error

The job report was an absolute blowout. The job report on Friday, January 7, was an absolute blow-out, and if you only saw the headline non-farm payroll number, then you missed all the data that mattered. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, while the U6 measure of unemployment fell to 7.3%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Us Federal Reserve#Yen#Australian Dollar#Japanese#Treasury#Barclays#Omicron
AFP

Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payroll data

BOSTON (Jan 8): US stocks and Treasury yields were mixed on Friday (Jan 7) as investors digested payroll data and its potential impact on US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy in the final session of an already roller-coaster first trading week of the year. US employment rose by a less-than-expected 199,000...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Failing to Ride on Hawkish Fed and Surging Yields

It was a roller coaster ride as traders came back for the new year. Markets were in full risk-on mode as worries over Omicron faded. Yet, sentiment turned after more hawkish than expected FOMC minutes. Major stock indexes were than in deep pull back. Major global benchmark treasury yields powered through key resistance level.
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 3.22%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose in the past week to start the new year. They reached their highest level since May 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, yet remained historically low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan increased to […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy