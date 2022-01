In 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2, audiences saw actor Keanu Reeves reunite with his former The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, but that might not be the only Matrix reunion in the cards for the franchise, with Trinity actor Carrie-Anne Moss recently professing her love for the films and expressing her interest in joining the series. Moss isn't the only one in favor of the idea, as Reeves also expressed his enthusiasm at working with Moss again in another franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 wrapped production earlier this year, though with each installment seeing the franchise grow in popularity, Moss could surely join the series with a fifth installment. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO