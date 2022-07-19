The best Oculus Quest 2 accessories for 2022

If you've got a what's now known as the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset then you'll want to check out the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories so you can maximize your experience with our top pick for the best VR headsets .

Accessories vary from new head straps for an improved ergonomic fit to battery bosting packs and face covers to wick away sweat. So read on for our picks of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories you can buy today.

The best Oculus Quest 2 accessories you can buy today

(Image credit: Meta)

1. Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery

The best strap for your Oculus Quest 2

Easily adjustable Fits perfectly Added battery pack None

The Elite Strap with Battery Pack is our top recommendation for best Oculus Quest 2 accessory because it's designed brilliantly. While pricey at $99, it attaches to the Quest 2 with ease and allows users to adjust the fixture and position of the headset with the turn of a dial.

We feel the Elite Strap is more practical than the normal strap for its ease-of-use and intuitiveness . Pretty much anyone can figure out how it works. Plus, the additional battery pack provides extra power during long gaming sessions.

Remember, we're recommending the Elite Strap with Battery Pack , not the separate Elite Strap, which can be found for $49. For those looking to save a little, the Elite Strap alone could be worth it. But we found the Battery Pack version to be more practical.

(Image credit: Meta)

2. Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case

The best carrying case for your Oculus Quest

Excellent design Quest 2 fits snugly Feels premium Little room for extra accessories Looks like an egg

Considering the Quest 2 can be played without a computer, having a carrying case is a must-have accessory for on-the-go VR. We recommend the official Oculus Quest 2 carrying case for its excellent design and premium feel, but there are more options we tested on the best Oculus Quest 2 cases .

Seriously, Meta hit it out of the park with this case. It's designed in a way to fit the Quest 2 and its controllers in as tight a package as possible. That does mean there's very little room for additional accessories. Also, the Oculus Quest 2 carrying case might not fit all third-party straps. But the premium felt exterior plus the single zipper suggests designers put in a lot of time to making this carrying case look and feel exceptional.

(Image credit: VR Cover)

3. Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for Quest 2

Best face cover for the Oculus Quest 2

Comfortable Easy to install Less irritation Pricey

The standard foam pads on the face cover of the Oculus Quest 2 are a little awkward as the material isn't the most breathable and it can suck up face sweat from extended virtual reality sessions. That's not exactly appealing if you really want to immerse yourself in a VR world.

So we can recommend the Facial Interface and Foam Replacement Set from VRCover for the Quest 2. As a premium take on the classic Quest 2 face pads, the replacement has its own clip that connects to the inside of the Quest 2. So if you have multiple people using the VR headset, you can quickly swap the face pads on and off.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover

Best knuckle straps for the Oculus Quest 2

Provides solid grip Easily adjustable Adds extra bulk Fitting inside carrying case slightly more difficult

The AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers are the best knuckle straps for the Oculus Quest 2. These straps are easy to set up and use and can be adjusted on the fly. For games that require a lot of punching or other sudden movements, the AMVR grip covers will ensure the Quest 2 controllers stay adhered to your hands.

The AMVR's main selling point turns out to be its one weakness. Because these knuckle grips stay adhered to the hands, you'll need to take the controller off your hand completely to free up your fingers. For example, it's hard to adjust the Quest 2 head strap without pulling the controllers off your hands first. It's a small annoyance, but the added security is worth it.

(Image credit: Anker)

5. Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2

Best way to charge your Oculus Quest 2

Slick design Great for daily VR users Expensive

Of all the accessories on this list, the Anker Charge Dock is a tad more optional. This dock can keep your headset and controllers topped up whenever you're not playing. It looks slick and can make a great addition to any media setup.

The great thing with the Anker Charging Dock is that it has a small USB-C magnetic insert that goes into the charge port of the Quest 2. When docking the Quest 2, the magnet snaps with the dock, allowing for automatic charging. Not only that, the dock comes with its own controller battery covers that have metal prongs for wireless charging.

There are two downsides, however. The dock can interfere with the Elite Strap with Battery Pack accessory. It can still work with that add-on, but you'll need to unplug the battery pack and charge it separately. The dock does work with the standard $50 Elite Strap, however.

The other downside is its price. At $98, the Anker Charge Dock is very expensive for what you're getting. We feel that if it were priced more competitively, it would be worth an instant purchase.

