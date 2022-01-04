ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nova Science Publishers Inc. Discusses News from the Publishing Industry

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 4 days ago

It's been a banner year for book sales spanning all genres, and there's been plenty going on in the publishing world that's making its way to national headlines. Nova Science Publishers, Inc. is a publisher of science and technology books, encyclopedias, and other academic literature. Below, Nova Science Publishers explains some...

ocnjdaily.com

abovethelaw.com

O’Melveny’s Dan Petrocelli Weighs In On Publishing Industry Antitrust Suit

Late last year, we learned that the Department of Justice is attempting to intercede in a $2.2 billion publishing industry merger. Penguin Random House is seeking to acquire Simon & Schuster, meaning two of the "big five" publishing houses would be combined if the transaction goes through. The government alleges that this deal is anticompetitive, and that it would result in lower advances for authors.
U.S. POLITICS
ocnjdaily.com

Kevin Clor Discusses Recent News in Inventory Management

As we head into 2022, so does the ever-changing world of inventory management. Kevin Clor is an expert in this sector and frequently contributes to stories on supply chain matters. Below, Kevin Clor takes a look at some of the latest developments in inventory management, trends in product returns, warehousing, and more.
RETAIL
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News names Nicole Miller as new publisher

Nicole Miller has been named publisher for Summit Daily News after serving as the paper's editor since May 2019. She will continue to oversee the news division as editor-in-chief, and the Summit Daily is actively looking to hire a managing editor. Miller has worked her way through the ranks...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
uga.edu

Alumni News: Lovich and Gibbons publish Turtles of the World

A new book by University of Georgia ecology alumnus Jeffrey Lovich and Prof. Emeritus Whit Gibbons, Turtles of the World: A Guide to Every Family, explores the diversity, history, and biology of these charismatic—and imperiled—animals. Illustrated with more than 250 full color photos, Turtles of the World is a comprehensive guide to the 354 known species of turtles that exist today.
ANIMALS
voice-tribune.com

Note from the Publisher January 2022

"Marriage is like fine wine, if tended properly,. The new year is here, 2022. According to some numerology experts, the number 22 is thought of as the construction team building the foundation for the year ahead. We all want to hear about building hope and promise for that journey. Add the numbers together 2+0+2+2, and you get the number six. This intrigued me, so after researching a little further into the meaning of the number six, I found some interesting information. Being a 'six-year' is a new direction, change and transition period. This new direction can be anything from relationships to career changes to relocating. It also represents love, family and partnerships. Of course, any given year can bring several transitions. We include in this issue the promise of what a wedding brings to our lives. May the six-year symbolizing the planet Venus bring to you balance and adaptability to navigate something magical, whether you are attending a wedding or planning your own wedding.
LOUISVILLE, KY
capitalandmain.com

Publisher's Picks: 10 Favorites From 2021

I sometimes hear from family and friends that Capital & Main's coverage is too bleak, and for that reason, we are compiling a list of stories that gave us hope in 2021 (stay tuned). But this is a different list — stories that exposed wrongdoing and serious violations of the public trust. We don't publish such coverage to make an already difficult period in our history harder — we do so, instead, with the goal of galvanizing change. Here are my picks for Capital & Main stories that honor the best tradition of mission-driven accountability journalism — and one piece that offers a touching tribute to our founding editor, Steven Mikulan, who did so much to set the standard for our best reporting.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNBC

Most expensive home in America lists for $295 million, may head to auction

A 105,000-square-foot Los Angeles megamansion known as "The One" listed Friday for $295 million, making it the most expensive listing in the U.S. It was built by Nile Niami, who promoted it as the "biggest and most expensive modern home in America," with an eventual asking price of $500 million.
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

Discovery Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America on WarnerMedia Deal

Discovery (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report on Friday was upgraded to buy from neutral at Bank of America, based on optimism about the TV titan's merger plan with WarnerMedia, now owned by AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report. With the combination of highly complementary assets,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why WarnerMedia Merger Is Turning This Discovery Communications Analyst Bullish

The merger of Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) with AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)'s WarnerMedia will create a "global media powerhouse driven by creative and content leadership," according to BofA Securities. The Discovery Communications Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich upgraded Discovery Communications from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Stock Soars on Analyst Upgrade

Shares in Discovery soared on Friday after a Bank of America analyst upgraded the company's stock ahead of a proposed merger with AT&T's WarnerMedia. On Friday, shares in Discovery rose by $4.34, or nearly 17 percent, to $30.06 on the NASDAQ Exchange after entertainment analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich issued a price target of $45 for the company's shares, well above Friday's closing price. "As a combined entity we believe Warner Bros. Discovery has the potential to be a dynamic global media company. We believe this combination will enable Warner Bros. Discovery to create a tier 1 global streaming platform," to rival Netflix...
STOCKS
ocnjdaily.com

Jordan Oelschlager Discusses Recent Healthcare Acquisitions

Jordan Oelschlager is a healthcare executive working primarily in physician management and is a frequent contributor to industry publications. In the following article, Jordan Oelschlager discusses some of the recent major acquisitions that are reshaping the business of healthcare in this country. With hospitals around the world stretched to the...
BUSINESS

