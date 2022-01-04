Nova Science Publishers Inc. Discusses News from the Publishing Industry

“Marriage is like fine wine, if tended properly,. The new year is here, 2022. According to some numerology experts, the number 22 is thought of as the construction team building the foundation for the year ahead. We all want to hear about building hope and promise for that journey. Add the numbers together 2+0+2+2, and you get the number six. This intrigued me, so after researching a little further into the meaning of the number six, I found some interesting information. Being a ‘six-year’ is a new direction, change and transition period. This new direction can be anything from relationships to career changes to relocating. It also represents love, family and partnerships. Of course, any given year can bring several transitions. We include in this issue the promise of what a wedding brings to our lives. May the six-year symbolizing the planet Venus bring to you balance and adaptability to navigate something magical, whether you are attending a wedding or planning your own wedding.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO