Estonia Calms Fears of Crypto Crackdown

By Nicholas Pongratz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Estonian Ministry of Finance has issued a statement and FAQ to calm fears of a crackdown on cryptocurrencies within the country. The statement refers to draft legislation introduced by the Estonian government on Dec 23 that aims to “more effectively regulate virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to mitigate the risk...

