Estonia Calms Fears of Crypto Crackdown

According to a senior government official, the upcoming crypto regulations under review in the Turkish Parliament do not include a 40% tax on crypto. Cryptocurrency investors in Turkey can breathe a collective cautious sigh of relief. A legal framework designed to prioritize transparency, safety, and auditability of crypto exchange platforms, will be delivered to Parliament in the weeks ahead. A secondary priority of the framework is to create an appropriate financial environment for the growth of blockchain businesses. This does not include an alleged 40% tax, according to Mustafa Elitas, a parliamentary leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Elitas tweeted on Dec. 6, 2021, that the impending law will be “aimed at regulating the [local cryptocurrency] system, preventing malicious acts, protecting investors and countering grievances.”

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO