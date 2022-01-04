5 retirement readiness hacks to help you save smarter

Retirement can be viewed in one of two ways. You can either look at it as the start of a steady decline – a time in your life when you start to slow up, lower your horizons and become more insular. Or, you can view it as an opportunity to find a sense of inner peace and rewarding lifestyle that you may have lacked in the melee of stress, deadlines, and mortgage payments that is your professional life.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO