ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A New Way to Lower Bad Cholesterol and Keep it Low for People with Known Heart Disease

By Brandpoint (BPT)
ccenterdispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Having high LDL cholesterol, commonly referred to as “bad” cholesterol, may lead people to blame themselves and their lifestyle. But eating heart-healthy...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
EatingWell

Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan to Help Lower Cholesterol

In the United States, nearly 98 million adults have high cholesterol and heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death. For years, the emphasis was on low-fat diets with little thought on overall nutrition quality to lower cholesterol. However, current research suggests a more comprehensive (and frankly, tastier) approach by emphasizing the anti-inflammatory diet. This Mediterranean-style diet hits on many of the nutrition factors that influence our heart health. Of course, it includes anti-inflammatory foods, which help to prevent plaque build-up, plus it's high in fiber and healthy fats, which raise good HDL cholesterol and lower less healthy LDL cholesterol. Not to mention it's delicious, with a full week of healthy, easy meals, from breakfast to dinner.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldl Cholesterol#Bpt
KOAT 7

The best foods to lower your cholesterol, according to a nutritionist

High cholesterol can feel like a blemish on an otherwise good bill of health. That said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three Americans are plagued with high cholesterol, a risk factor that significantly plays into your prospects of developing heart disease in the long run. A diet high in cholesterol can also influence your risk of stroke, but presents no signs or symptoms beforehand, which is why strokes can feel so sudden and unexplained. The good news is you can get ahead of the curve. It's all about adding more foods that are rich in good sources of cholesterol — not all cholesterol is the same, in fact!
HEALTH
umaryland.edu

Gene Variant May Hold Clues To Lower Risk Of Heart Disease

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers, working with scientists from the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC), discovered a new gene variant associated with lower levels of heart-damaging LDL cholesterol and a blood clotting protein called fibrinogen that appears to significantly lower a person’s risk of heart disease. While the gene variant is extremely rare in the general population (less than 1 in 10,000), it is found in about 12 percent of those living in the Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Amish community, according to a study published in the journal Science.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
spring.org.uk

This Easy Breakfast Reduces ‘Bad’ Cholesterol Levels

‘Bad’ cholesterol can block the arteries, leading to cardiovascular disease. Eating oats reduces levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol in the body, research finds. Bad cholesterol can block the arteries, leading to cardiovascular disease. Oats are a ric source of beta-glucan, a fibre that provides a range of benefits.
NUTRITION
prairiestatewire.com

473 people die in Illinois from heart disease in week ending November 20

There were 473 deaths with heart disease listed as the underlying cause reported in Illinois during the week ending November 20, a 3.7 percent decrease from the previous week, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the week ending November 20, there were 2,337 deaths in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
MedicalXpress

Grapes increase gut biome diversity and lower cholesterol

A team of researchers at the University of California's, David Geffen School of Medicine, has found evidence showing that eating grapes can increase gut biome diversity and also lower cholesterol levels in the blood. In their paper published in the journal Nutrients, the group describes experiments in which they fed volunteers grape powder for four weeks.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Real Simple

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
mibluesperspectives.com

Is there a Connection Between Spine Health and Thyroid Function?

Researchers are studying the connection between spinal health and thyroid function to understand if it is reciprocal. Some individuals have experienced an improvement in their hypothyroidism after undergoing treatment for various spinal issues. The thyroid is located close to the spinal cord, particularly the lowest cervical vertebra (C7). This could...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How not to die from heart disease

Heart disease is an umbrella term for range of conditions that affect your heart. Diseases under the heart disease umbrella include blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease; heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias); and heart defects you’re born with (congenital heart defects), among others. Keeping your heart healthy, whatever...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy