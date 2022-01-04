A New Way to Lower Bad Cholesterol and Keep it Low for People with Known Heart Disease

In the United States, nearly 98 million adults have high cholesterol and heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death. For years, the emphasis was on low-fat diets with little thought on overall nutrition quality to lower cholesterol. However, current research suggests a more comprehensive (and frankly, tastier) approach by emphasizing the anti-inflammatory diet. This Mediterranean-style diet hits on many of the nutrition factors that influence our heart health. Of course, it includes anti-inflammatory foods, which help to prevent plaque build-up, plus it's high in fiber and healthy fats, which raise good HDL cholesterol and lower less healthy LDL cholesterol. Not to mention it's delicious, with a full week of healthy, easy meals, from breakfast to dinner.
