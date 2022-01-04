A New Way to Lower Bad Cholesterol and Keep it Low for People with Known Heart Disease

High cholesterol can feel like a blemish on an otherwise good bill of health. That said, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in three Americans are plagued with high cholesterol, a risk factor that significantly plays into your prospects of developing heart disease in the long run. A diet high in cholesterol can also influence your risk of stroke, but presents no signs or symptoms beforehand, which is why strokes can feel so sudden and unexplained. The good news is you can get ahead of the curve. It's all about adding more foods that are rich in good sources of cholesterol — not all cholesterol is the same, in fact!

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO