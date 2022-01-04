ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registry shows 16 sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62095 as of week ending Jan. 1

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 16 registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62095 as of the week ending Jan. 1, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62095 is home to 15 sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of...

metroeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Illinois DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – WGN Investigates has learned a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in central Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the head of the state’s child welfare agency called the case worker’s death “tragic” and identified […]
THAYER, IL
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
WCIA

RECAP: authorities give details on fatal stabbing of DCFS worker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide details on the fatal stabbing of DCFS worker Diedra Silas Wednesday in Thayer. A suspect, Benjamin Reed, is facing charges. You can follow this page for live updates. WCIA Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
CBS LA

Missing Sun Valley Parents Found, Children Placed With DCFS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Sun Valley couple being investigated for alleged neglect of their three children related to possible narcotics abuse were found today along with the children, who were placed in the custody of social workers, authorities said. “Today the family was located and the three children are safe with U.S. Border Patrol agents. DCFS has taken custody of the children and will find appropriate placement while they continue their investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said neither parent was arrested, and no criminal charges are pending at this time. Police did not say where the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
khqa.com

Family of slain DCFS investigator speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Deidre Silas was a Child Protection Specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services, DCFS, killed on the job Tuesday evening while responding to reports of children in danger. Her family says she dedicated her life to protecting kids, and now she leaves behind...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI Agent And Former Prosecutors Explain Why So Many People From Pa. Were Involved In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An FBI agent and former prosecutors explain why so many people from the Pittsburgh area were involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots. The FBI and federal prosecutors mounted an unprecedented sweep on the country, arresting nearly 500 people and charging them in connection with the riots. With 63 charged, Pennsylvania is a close second to Florida in the number of citizens arrested. Many of them are your neighbors. Rachel Powell, the organic yogurt saleswoman and mother of eight who is known as the “Bullhorn Lady,” allegedly barked out orders to those inside the building, instructing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Sex Offenders
newschannel20.com

Court documents reveal shocking details in DCFS murder investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Disturbing new details in the murder investigation of a Child Protection Specialist with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The Sangamon County State's Attorney laid out his case on Thursday, Jan. 6 against Benjamin H Reed, the man accused of stabbing Deidre...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theperrynews.com

Jefferson couple arrested for alleged mutual assaults

A Jefferson couple was arrested early Monday after allegedly assaulting one another. Jess Dean Hermansen, 32, of 606 N. Cedar St., Jefferson, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. Ivy Christiana Heithoff, 33, of 606 N. Cedar St., Jefferson, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault.
JEFFERSON, IA
WQAD

Pritzker supports increasing penalties for crimes against DCFS workers

CHICAGO, Illinois — Among the elected officials showing support of a new bill for increased protection efforts towards Illinois Department of Child and Family Services workers is Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor announced his support for the legislation Thursday, Jan. 6, two days after DCFS worker Deidre Silas was...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy