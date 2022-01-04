ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Registry shows two sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62090 as of week ending Jan. 1

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 62090 as of the week ending Jan. 1, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 62090 is home to two sexual...

metroeastsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Missing Sun Valley Parents Found, Children Placed With DCFS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Sun Valley couple being investigated for alleged neglect of their three children related to possible narcotics abuse were found today along with the children, who were placed in the custody of social workers, authorities said. “Today the family was located and the three children are safe with U.S. Border Patrol agents. DCFS has taken custody of the children and will find appropriate placement while they continue their investigation,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said neither parent was arrested, and no criminal charges are pending at this time. Police did not say where the family...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFOR

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
newschannel20.com

Court documents reveal shocking details in DCFS murder investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Disturbing new details in the murder investigation of a Child Protection Specialist with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The Sangamon County State's Attorney laid out his case on Thursday, Jan. 6 against Benjamin H Reed, the man accused of stabbing Deidre...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Pritzker supports increasing penalties for crimes against DCFS workers

CHICAGO, Illinois — Among the elected officials showing support of a new bill for increased protection efforts towards Illinois Department of Child and Family Services workers is Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor announced his support for the legislation Thursday, Jan. 6, two days after DCFS worker Deidre Silas was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Sex Offenders
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 6 & 7, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Tampa

DCFS Director Held In Contempt Of Court For Violating Rights Of Children And Faces $2,000 A Day In Fines

By Dave Savini and Michele Youngerman CHICAGO (CBS) — For years CBS 2 has been telling you about young children – our most vulnerable in the child welfare system – being left in psychiatric hospitals long after they are ready for discharge. Other children housed in shelters instead of proper placements. Now we are seeing accountability. In a stunning move, a Cook County Juvenile Court judge issued two contempt of court orders against Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Director Marc Smith for violating the rights of two children left languishing in facilities for months. DCFS could soon be fined as much...
CHICAGO, IL
MotorBiscuit

New Law Allegedly Could Allow Police to Shut Down Your Vehicle with Universal “Kill Switch”

Government oversight is one of the major chasms that separate Republicans and Democrats, at least historically. But the issue of government control has been a popular one lately with COVID-19 protocols and mask mandates. However, a new law from Washington may require all new cars to install kill switches that law enforcement can control at their discretion to mitigate drunk driving and police chases.
POLITICS
azpm.org

County attorney reassigns unvaccinated workers

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover speaks at a news conference. August 3, 2021. The Pima County Attorney's Office has weathered the county's vaccine mandate without having to terminate unvaccinated workers. The county board of supervisors in November ordered all employees who work around vulnerable populations to get the shot by...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
CBS Sacramento

Burglary and Elder Abuse In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two elders, one 76-year-old woman and one 76-year-old man, were inside of their homes when a suspect broke into their respective apartments. The suspect vandalized several items in each apartment before officers arrived and arrested the suspect. The suspect was Cory Todd, age 33, and was arrested for burglary, vandalism, elder abuse, and battery. This occurred on North Stanislaus Street in the Civic District of Stockton. Both elders were not injured.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy