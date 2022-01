Forrest Li lost his spot as the richest man of Singapore Sea’s stock price falls after Tencent sold off some of its shares. Sea Limited is a holding company that owns two of the largest Singaporean tech companies, Garena and Shopee. Garena is known for its worldwide hit battle royale game, Free Fire. The popularity of the online game skyrocketed during the covid-19 pandemic which caused Li to amass a fortune of $19.8 billion in August 2021.

