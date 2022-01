Don't just throw out your Christmas Tree, feed it to this hungry trip of goats. Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree for the goat feast. I remember being taught the 3 R's in grade school, "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle." This may be one of the more natural ways to take the 3 R's to the next level. The Fields Farm in Comstock Park, Michigan (Kent County) is asking nearby residents to take their real Christmas trees to a drop-off location at 849 Buth NE. Those trees will feed the goats on their farm. Is there a better way to recycle your Christmas tree instead of tossing it or burning it?

