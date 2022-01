State Sen. Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) wants to bring back the death penalty. “This war on police officers must come to an end,” Syverson posted on Facebook shortly after two Illinois officers were fatally wounded in separate incidents within hours of one another. “Without the rule of law you have chaos. The damage done by those leaders pushing their defund-police agenda, and putting criminals above law-abiding citizens, is being felt nationwide. We need to stand behind law-enforcement that put their lives on the line every day protecting us.”

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO