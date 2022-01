Get ready and pack some hiking gear because the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees for national parks across the country on five specific days this year. There are more than 400 national parks, some of which charge a fee for visitors. But on Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; April 16, the first day of National Park Week; Aug. 4, the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day; and Nov. 11, Veterans Day, all national parks are free to enter.

