Willie Nelson Has Won a LOT of Poker Games Against Celebs

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Willie Nelson's known for making great country music with his friends, but the country legend has far more tricks up his sleeve than that: For example, did you know he's a shark at the cards table?. It's true: Nelson loves to play poker, and he's pretty dang good at...

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

