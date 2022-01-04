ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B. Claims A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve

By Marsha Badger
hiphopnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B. has access to the best hairstylists the entertainment world has to offer. Unfortunately on New Year’s Eve, she went with someone who’s artistry didn’t meet her standards. In a video posted to her stories and captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the WAP rapper expressed her disdain for her latest wig,...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Cardi B defends Lil’ Kim against cyberbullying: “It’s heartbreaking”

Cardi B has come to Lil’ Kim‘s defence against people that have been criticising the rapper on social media. Lil’ Kim recently released a new holiday single titled ‘Santa Papi’, which appears on the soundtrack to Nick Cannon’s film Miracles Across 125th Street. The song, in which Lil’ Kim attempts to seduce Santa with lyrics like “If you throw some dollars at me / I’ma make it clap“, has had mixed reactions since its release.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B.
SheKnows

Brooke Confesses to Ridge That She Messed up on New Year’s Eve

At home, Brooke flashes to doing vodka shots and then waking up with Deacon as Hope comes in and interrupts her thoughts. Hope wants to know if Brooke can shed any light on why she hasn’t heard from her father. Brooke snaps that she has no idea. Hope chatters about Deacon and Liam having a good talk the other day, but Brooke stops her to say she’s no longer comfortable having him in this house. Hope’s stunned and asks what changed. Brooke replies that she’s always had reservations about their reunion. Hope figures that Ridge did or said something to bring this on. Brooke tells her, “It’s not Ridge, honey, it’s me.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Cardi B’s New Reebok Collection Resembles NYC's Bright Lights

Here’s when and where it will be available for sale. Cardi B is closing this year out with a bang! The Grammy Award winning artist is notorious for grand fashion moments and often referred to as one of today’s fashion icons. Her Paris Fashion Week takeover, red carpet appearances, and show-stopping outfit changes as the 2021 AMA host earned her a solid spot on ESSENCE’s list for Slays of the Year. However, although we’re less than five days away from the New Year, Cardi B isn’t finished slaying 2021 down just yet. She’s back to stunt one more time by teaming up with Reebok to present a jazzy collection inspired by New York City’s bright lights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylist#Hairstylist#Wig#Wap#Justice
BET

Cardi B's Latest Reebok Collab Is Inspired By New York City

The latest capsule collection “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” is inspired by Cardi’s hometown of New York and the city’s nighttime lights and skyline. The size-inclusive collection includes sizing up to a 4x and features new silhouettes including oversized sleeves and cinched waists. “What...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B's New Reebok Sneaker Collab Sells Out In Minutes

Cardi B just keeps on winning. Her latest sneaker collab with Reebok has sold out. The capsule, titled “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” was inspired by her hometown, New York, and featured a line of metallic sneakers and apparel. Reebok released two colorways of her sneakers this morning, featuring two monochromatic colors in rose gold and black, which both sold out rapidly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy