Sponsorship Spotlight: Choice Auto Detailing LLC | Presented by VNN

Zack Sharf has been named digital news director of Variety.com. He’s tasked with driving digital growth through coverage of breaking news, trending stories and in showcasing Variety‘s array of editorial content across online and social platforms.
Sharf reports to William Earl, editor of Variety.com.
“Zack is an expert at understanding the intersection of metrics with readership, and how analytics help the strong writing and reporting happening at Variety to grow,” Earl said. “Through our time working together at IndieWire a few years ago, Zack’s passion for art and being a part of the pop culture conversation has inspired me and those around...
