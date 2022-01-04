Sponsorship Spotlight: Choice Auto Detailing LLC | Presented by VNN

With over 30 years of combined experience, DeVaris Skanes and John Wright have opened their own business to help keep Andalusia’s vehicles looking shiny and new. Skanes said he first found a passion for auto detailing during his adolescent years. “I first got into auto detailing when I was 16 years old. My mom bought my first car, and she was big on keeping it clean. Since then, I have become experienced in pretty much everything that is involved with detailing a vehicle.”

