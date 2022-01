1: A new and simple Orange Shirt Day initiative included education and creativity, which led to the creation of 800 little orange shirts. “This project was born out of my heart, I believe. When the unearthing of the babies happened in Kamloops, those first 215, that rocked this nation to its core,” Jennifer Kehoe, co-founder of the Indigenous Family Circle for students and families in Limestone District School Board, said in an interview on Thursday.

