LEGO's might be the hot new investment according to a new study by Researchers at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. The study found that retired LEGO sets appreciated in value roughly 11% annually from 1987 to 2015, that is more than gold, stocks, or bonds. LEGO sets, especially hard to find or limited edition sets tend to have a “high collectible value” according to the study. In addition, most LEGO sets are discontinued after a few years making them even more of a hot ticket item. LEGO prices are also relatively unaffected by the stock market, the study found and increased in value especially during volatile market times like the 2008 financial crisis.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO