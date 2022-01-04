ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans to improve Jersey's rental market released

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of policies to improve Jersey's rental market has been published by the government. The Fair Rents Plan includes reinstating the rent control tribunal, which would allow tenants to appeal to an independent body if they believed their rent was excessive. The housing minister said it also outlined...

www.bbc.com

