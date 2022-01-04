ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

3 best antivirus for QNAP to secure your storage device

By Sonia Martin
windowsreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned for easy deployment and unified management, Kaspersky delivers continuous protection against all threats without hindering your QNAP NAS performance. While it does not boast a bevy of functionalities, this antivirus software for QNAP does a fine job at protecting your storage device against both malware and viruses and that's exactly...

windowsreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleepingcomputer.com

QNAP NAS devices hit in surge of ech0raix ransomware attacks

Users of QNAP network-attached storage (NAS) devices are reporting attacks on their systems with the eCh0raix ransomware, also known as QNAPCrypt. The threat actor behind this particular malware intensified their activity about a week before Christmas, taking control of the devices with administrator privileges. Attack count jumps before Christmas. BleepingComputer...
COMPUTERS
latesthackingnews.com

Vulnerabilities In ENC DataVault Software Impact Multiple Storage Devices

Numerous vulnerabilities in the encryption software ‘ENC DataVault’ indirectly impacted the security of storage devices. These include some famous names like Lexar, SanDisk, and Sony that use this software in their flash drives. Encryption Software Vulnerabilities Allowed Brute-Force. Security researchers Sylvain Pelissier and Boi Sletterink have recently shared...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

5 best antivirus for Dell laptops to repel all cyber threats

ESET Antivirus comes with all the security tools that you may ever need to protect your data and privacy, including:. An antivirus program needs to be fast, efficient, and cost-effective, and this one has them all. Along with titans Lenovo and HP, Dell dominates the PC market. With remote work...
COMPUTERS
videomaker.com

CES 2022: QNAP TS-464T4 wins Best RAID Enclosure

Congratulations to the QNAP TS-464T4 Thunderbolt 4 NAS. This outstanding storage system is taking home Videomaker’s Best RAID Enclosure of CES 2022 award!. The QNAP TS-464T4 claims the title as the world’s first Thunderbolt 4 NAS. This network-attached storage system features an Intel Celeron N5105 quad-core processor and four 3.5-inch SATA drive bays that support 2.5 and 3.5-inch drives up to 20TB. The enclosure supports RAID 0,1,5,6,10.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Antivirus Protection#Antivirus Software#Storage Device#Qnap Nas#Eset Antivirus#Ui Multi#Windows Report#Os#Cloud
TrendHunter.com

Professional Media Storage Devices

OWC, the premier manufacturer of zero-emissions technology for PC and Mac, has debuted the 'OWC Atlas Series,' which includes several professional-grade media storage management devices. There are four storage devices in the Atlas series. The first model, the 'OWC Atlas S Pro,' is available now, while the other three will be released in Q2 2022.
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

Windows 11 could allegedly receive support for more widgets

It’s safe to say that we can all agree on the fact that Windows 11 is all about a breath of fresh air, design improvements, and a somewhat disliked new way of doing things. Many are also pleased to notice that the new OS also brings back a long-lost feature called widgets, pretty much similar to Windows Vista ones.
COMPUTERS
Slate

What Is Antivirus Company Norton Even Doing Mining Crypto on Your Computer?

Over the summer, the antivirus company Norton announced it was adding a new feature to its LifeLock security software: the ability to mine cryptocurrencies using its “Norton Crypto” tool. True to Norton’s roots as a security company, Norton Crypto was billed as a way to help customers improve their cybersecurity by allowing them to mine cryptocurrency without having to rely on “unvetted code on their machines that could be skimming from their earnings or even planting ransomware.” To be sure, there are real security risks associated with downloading and running untrusted mining programs. But, as a general rule, when a company refashions itself as a cryptocurrency business, it’s usually because it’s in trouble and looking to pivot away from a failing business model to something new and cool (and potentially lucrative). In 2018, for instance, when I lived in Rochester, New York, the local business giant Eastman Kodak announced it was launching a “photo-centric cryptocurrency.”
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Full Guide: PANIC STACK SWITCH error in Windows 10

The PANIC_STACK_SWITCH error in Windows 10 is usually caused by outdated drivers or corrupted files. So to fix it, the first step would be to get all the necessary updates. A dedicated updater can help to easily get this job done and get rid of the panic_stack_switch blue screen. Additionally,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
windowsreport.com

5+ best cryptojacking blockers to use on your Windows PC

An antivirus program needs to be fast, efficient, and cost-effective, and this one has them all. Cryptocurrencies and especially Bitcoins have triggered a massive frenzy among users. Many installed crypto-mining software on their computers hoping to strike digital gold. Recent reports from many cybersecurity companies revealed that many entities (including...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Intel comes back in 2022 with Windows 11 compatible foldable laptops

Were you still looking to purchase a new Windows 11 compatible next-gen device?. You are in luck because 2022 might be the year you find what you are looking for. Intel has decided to hi the market with some pretty impressive gadgets this year. Besides all of the improvements for...
COMPUTERS
threatpost.com

QNAP: Get NAS Devices Off the Internet Now

There are active ransomware and brute-force attacks being launched against internet-exposed, network-attached storage devices, the device maker warned. Get your internet-exposed, network-attached storage (NAS) devices off the internet now, Taiwanese manufacturer QNAP warns: Ransomware and brute-force attacks are widely targeting all network devices. “The most vulnerable victims will be those...
TECHNOLOGY
albuquerquenews.net

Popular antivirus maker force-installs cryptominer on devices

NortonLifeLock appears to be living up to its name. The anti-virus giant Norton is facing a barrage of online criticism for automatically installing the Ethereum crafter on users? devices, which has turned out to be pretty useless and also really difficult to uninstall. Norton has come under fire after several...
TECHNOLOGY
pushsquare.com

Best PS5 SSD 2022: Boost Your PS5 Storage Capacity

What is the best PS5 SSD? Which PS5 SSD should you buy? Following a firmware update, you can expand your PlayStation 5's storage capacity (See Also: PS5 SSD: How Much Storage Space Does It Have?) by purchasing a compatible internal PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD drive. However, due to the nature of the PS5's infrastructure, you'll need to use a Solid State Drive that meets the strict requirements Sony has set.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Latest QNAP NAS storage unveiled at CES 2022

At CES 2022 this week QNAP has unveiled its new NAS storage solutions for both home and business. Products showcased by QNAP at this years show include the KoiBox-100W video conferencing solution, TS-h1290FX 12-bay all-flash tower NAS, TS-464T4 Thunderbolt 4 NAS, HS-264 silent and fanless multimedia NAS, the complete 10GbE/2.5GbE switch lineup, Mesh VPN and Mesh Wi-Fi solutions, and new series of network virtualization premise equipment signifies QNAP’s ingenuity in CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

QNAP issues ransomware warning to users: secure your devices or disconnect unprotected NAS

A hot potato: QNAP issued a security statement urging their NAS users to take immediate action and secure their data against ongoing ransomware and brute force attacks. While the responsible parties have not been identified, the widespread attacks appear to target any vulnerable network devices. The company has provided security setting instructions and mitigation actions that any QNAP NAS users should implement immediately.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

FIX: Path cannot be traversed due to untrusted mount point

Being an artist his entire life while also playing handball at a professional level, Vladimir has also developed a passion for all things computer-related. With an innate fascination for research and analysis, and realizing... Read more. Users reported getting the path cannot be traversed because it contains an untrusted mount...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

You can also sideload Android apps in Windows 11 using WSA PacMan

Sideloading Android apps on Windows 11 has been available for a few months. Now, there is another way to achieve the same goal without using WSATools. If you are interested in sideloading Android apps, you should try WSA PacMan. This new software is available now, for free, from its very...
CELL PHONES
windowsreport.com

Microsoft issues emergency Windows Server update for Remote Desktop bug

If you too are experiencing Remote Desktop connection issues, you want to hear this. Microsoft just released an emergency out-of-band update to fix a Windows Server bug. This is a cumulative update and will not install automatically through Windows Update. Needless to say, you can find and download the patch...
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Safeguard Your Device with the Best Gaming Laptop Cases

The KROSER Expandable 18-inch Laptop Briefcase is made out of highly durable fabric that is water-resistant and friendly to the environment. The Ytonet Water Resistant Laptop Case is suitable for any 15-inch to 15.6-inch laptop. It comes with 3 roomy compartments that are meant to protect your laptop and all your additional accessories (keys, mobile phone, small keyboard, mouse, etc) It features a luggage strap that can be easily attached to any suitcase.
CELL PHONES
windowsreport.com

Latest Windows 11 preview build brings slight changes to Alt+Tab UI

The first Windows 11 Insider build of the new year looks really interesting. Microsoft now added wideband speech support for Apple AirPods products. Credential Guard will thus be enabled by default on Windows 11 Enterprise. Insiders are also busy testing a new and experimental Alt+Tab UI feature. It’s 2022 and...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy