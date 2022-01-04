3 best antivirus for QNAP to secure your storage device

Over the summer, the antivirus company Norton announced it was adding a new feature to its LifeLock security software: the ability to mine cryptocurrencies using its “Norton Crypto” tool. True to Norton’s roots as a security company, Norton Crypto was billed as a way to help customers improve their cybersecurity by allowing them to mine cryptocurrency without having to rely on “unvetted code on their machines that could be skimming from their earnings or even planting ransomware.” To be sure, there are real security risks associated with downloading and running untrusted mining programs. But, as a general rule, when a company refashions itself as a cryptocurrency business, it’s usually because it’s in trouble and looking to pivot away from a failing business model to something new and cool (and potentially lucrative). In 2018, for instance, when I lived in Rochester, New York, the local business giant Eastman Kodak announced it was launching a “photo-centric cryptocurrency.”

