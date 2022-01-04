ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything HyperX announced at CES 2022

By Saeed Wazir
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks HyperX’s first appearance at CES since HP was acquired the firm from Kingston. Despite the change of ownership, it’s business as usual, and HyperX has six new products in four categories being unveiled for 2022. Cloud Alpha Wireless. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha range is known...

Business Wire

HyperX Unveils World’s First 300-Hour Wireless Gaming Headset at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced new additions to its award-winning gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. Underscoring its commitment to support wireless gaming needs, the latest HyperX products include the HyperX™ Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours1 of battery life, HyperX Clutch™ wireless gaming controller and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse. In addition to wireless peripherals, HyperX also introduced the Alloy Origins™ 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, Cloud II gaming headset in a new white and pink colorway, and Cloud Core headset with DTS® Headphone:X® audio.
ELECTRONICS

