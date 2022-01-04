Everything HyperX announced at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced new additions to its award-winning gaming accessories lineup at CES 2022. Underscoring its commitment to support wireless gaming needs, the latest HyperX products include the HyperX™ Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours1 of battery life, HyperX Clutch™ wireless gaming controller and Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse. In addition to wireless peripherals, HyperX also introduced the Alloy Origins™ 65 mechanical gaming keyboard with HyperX Red and Aqua mechanical switches, Cloud II gaming headset in a new white and pink colorway, and Cloud Core headset with DTS® Headphone:X® audio.
Comments / 0