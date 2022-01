Identification: Like all of the treefrogs found in Florida, Cuban treefrogs have the ability to climb. This is possible due to the toepads and subarticular tubercles that each treefrog has. One way to identify a non-native Cuban tree frog from a native, is by observing and comparing the toepads of each species. Cuban treefrog toepads are considerably larger than native treefrog toepads. Size can also be a identifiable tool. However, juvenile Cuban treefrogs can be mistaken for natives, so make sure it is in fact the invasive species. It is much easier to make a identification on adults. It is safe to say if you see a treefrog that is 3″ or larger, it is most likely a Cuban treefrog. For more information on correctly identifying this species, please visit https://ufwildlife.ifas.ufl.edu/cuban_treefrog_inFL.shtml.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO