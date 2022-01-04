ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Amplity Health and The Lynx Group Join Forces to Solve Medical and Commercial Challenges for Healthcare Clients

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2645mo_0dd8Go7m00
Michael A. Griffith, Amplity President and CEO and Brian Tyburski, TLG President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

LANGHORNE, Pa. & CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022--

Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced that Amplity is merging with The Lynx Group (Lynx), an award-winning medical communications company specializing in oncology and complex drugs. The transformational combination of Amplity and Lynx creates a differentiated scale player that offers comprehensive medical and commercial solutions to clients and the patients they serve. The Lynx Group CEO, Brian F. Tyburski, has been appointed EVP, Sales and Operations of Amplity Health and will join the Amplity Board of Directors. Amplity is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005199/en/

Michael A. Griffith, Amplity President and CEO and Brian Tyburski, TLG President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the second transaction for Amplity in less than a month after adding Middleton Access, a pricing and market access consulting firm with a leading position in Federal Access.

Michael A. Griffith, Amplity President and CEO, commented, “Medical and commercial strategies for our biopharmaceutical clients have become highly specialized, and the new entry point for commercial conversations is when clinical, medical, and specialist professionals are framing the scientific narrative and the payer/patient value proposition. Lynx engages with a unique combination of oncology and complex drug experts to create proprietary medical communications, produce topical and relevant events with their association partners, and develop high-quality scientific messages and publications that shape drug development and launch. In the past 3 years alone, Lynx has participated in 80% of all successful oncology brand launches.”

Brian Tyburski, The Lynx Group President and CEO, said, “Lynx has grown organically since our launch in 2007 while looking for the right partner to accelerate our growth and capabilities. We found that the leadership of both Amplity and Altamont share our perspectives on the future of medical and commercial solutions. Taken together, our shared vision is to build proprietary data sets and insights that inform client decisions.”

“By joining Amplity, we can globalize our content and channels, bring forward new services built on the valuable ability to access Amplity’s deep medical knowledge base, and extend our scientific content and channels to the benefit of Amplity’s customers. We will accelerate investment in new technologies to better engage our proprietary expert networks, to sharpen digital content and channels, and to expand strategic and market access consultancy services. Importantly, the combination of our capabilities allows us to bundle and manage complex services that are purchased separately today.”

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. SVB Leerink acted as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Amplity Health in the transaction. Cain Brothers served as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to The Lynx Group.

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges.

Amplity’s wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity’s one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient–provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider.

Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Lynx Group

The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. For more information, visit thelynxgroup.com.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $3.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm’s principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including healthcare, business services, financial services, consumer/retail, and industrials.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005199/en/

CONTACT: Jessica Corrado

Jessica.Corrado@Amplity.com

Head of Marketing

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH FINANCE OTHER HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ONCOLOGY OTHER SCIENCE PUBLISHING RESEARCH GENERAL HEALTH COMMUNICATIONS SCIENCE

SOURCE: Amplity Health

PUB: 01/04/2022 10:45 AM/DISC: 01/04/2022 10:46 AM

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

New Era of Healthcare: Health at Home

In conjunction with the CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022, EarlySense® today announced its research sponsorship with market research firm Parks Associates and the corresponding development of a comprehensive new whitepaper titled, Health at Home: New Era of Healthcare. Released this week at its flagship CONNECTIONS Summit conference, the...
HEALTH
ilbusinessdaily.com

Pier & Associates Joins Forces with CDH

CDH, P.C. (CDH), a leading international accounting and advisory firm, has united with Pier & Associates, Ltd. (Pier), an Illinois-based full-service accounting firm. The new partnership reflects a formalized effort by CDH to drive growth, a primary strategic initiative. “Our affiliation with CDH will allow us to build on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Daily Collegian

Dalton appointed regional medical director at Penn State Health Medical Group

Dr. Tatiana Dalton, formerly medical director for quality and innovation for the central region at WellSpan Medical Group, has been named regional medical director at Penn State Health Medical Group, where she will provide clinical and administrative leadership for the Medical Group’s practices in the Metro Harrisburg region. Dalton...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Professionals#Global Healthcare#Drugs#Group Ceo#Langhorne#Pa Cranbury#The Lynx Group Lrb#The Lynx Group Ceo#Evp#Altamont Capital Partners#Tlg#Federal Access
spectrumnews1.com

Black doctors join forces to address declining trust in medical system

CULVER CITY, Calif. — An organization led by three Black doctors called The Shared Harvest Foundation has launched an emergency response to declining trust in the medical system. There was a line down the street at a vaccine clinic in Culver City recently, and with the new omicron variant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Hit Your Account Anytime

To start the new year, the United States has a $1,400 stimulus check payment available. Citizens of the United States will get another stimulus check as a kick start in 2022. At the start of the new year, a fourth stimulus check will be available. The $1400 payout is part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan, which aims to assist those who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Community Medical says most nurses’ pay will be solved by next week

An effort to get more than 250 nurses in the Missoula area paid back wages has made progress, but attorneys and leaders representing them say the efforts by Community Medical Center may still leave them short of wages owed. The Montana Nurses Association and the nursing union gave the large healthcare center until Monday at […] The post Community Medical says most nurses’ pay will be solved by next week appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

714K+
Followers
371K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy