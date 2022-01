Tyler Perry isn’t playing around when it comes to COVID vaccinations. His Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta will enforce an across-the-board vaccine requirement for all cast and crew members, according to our sister site Deadline. Hollywood unions and major studios’ return-to-work protocols in June of last year didn’t mandate vaccinations, but gave producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crews in Zone A” — where the actors perform, and their immediate proximity — “on a production-by-production basis.” Both Disney and Netflix previously established a policy for their own U.S. productions, requiring vaccinations for everyone working in Zone A....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO