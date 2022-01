UPDATED with closing price. AT&T’s beaten-down stock rose more than 2% today to reach a three-month high on strong subscriber numbers and auspicious signs for the pending WarnerMedia-Discovery deal. The $43 billion combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery in a spinoff from AT&T less than three years after the $85.4 billion deal for Time Warner, is likely to close in April, CNBC reported. The network’s David Faber, citing sources close to the process, said the transaction “is only a couple, let’s call it three months away from completion.” At one point in the trading session, AT&T shares were up more than 4%, a...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO