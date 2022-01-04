ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Supply Pressures May Be Nearing Peak, New York Fed Index Shows

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The historically high pressures on global supply chain networks that have contributed to shortages of key goods and materials and a surge in inflation may have peaked, according to a new index released by the New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday. The Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI)...

