ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Pay Raise

wbnowqct.com
 5 days ago

An annual pay raise has kicked-in for Ohio’s minimum-wage workers, who will now earn $9.30 per hour, about $2 more than the...

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Should lawmakers end automatic pay raises for themselves?

The surging inflation that has run rampant across the nation hasn’t been bad for everyone. Pennsylvania state legislators saw a $5,000 boost in their salaries through automatic pay raises that are based on inflation. The cost of living increases are based on the yearly percent change in the Consumer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Corrections applications increase due to pay raises

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are noticing a rise in applications specifically in positions requiring to work directly with inmates. To bring in new people to the team, NDCS has a $15,000 hiring bonus, a $10,000 referral bonus, in addition to the pay...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
WABE

Flush Georgia revenue could bring pay raises and tax cuts

Pay raises for teachers, higher funding for K-12 schools and universities and a tax cut are all possibilities as lawmakers survey what’s likely to be a prosperous state revenue picture. State revenues through November were running more than $1 billion ahead of the $27.3 billion that lawmakers designated for...
GEORGIA STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine employers prepare to pay big raises in 2022

The state’s employers are bracing to make big bumps in employee pay this year, according to a Mainebiz survey. Nearly 3 in 5 poll respondents said they are planning at least “significant” increases in what they normally spend on raises, and 22% are budgeting for one of the “largest increases ever” in pay. The Mainebiz poll was conducted online last week and drew 178 responses from readers.
MAINE STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
CNBC

Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
BGR.com

You might get a $1,100 fourth stimulus check without even doing anything

The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy