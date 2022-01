You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, many things have changed in the way we live, work, and do business. One stark change concerns the importance of the online space to represent your business and offer your services and products. If being present and selling actively online was simply a choice or a nice-to-have thing for many businesses prior to the pandemic, it has become a critical must-have now. Online sales are taking a larger share of business sales across many industries (the so-called offline-to-online or O2O transition), and without a strong online presence, these businesses would have serious problems to compete and survive post-pandemic.

