RealReal rallies after Wedbush says profitability will be part of the 2022 story

By Clark Schultz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) rallies after Wedbush Securities upgrades the stock to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral. Analyst Tom Nikic and team think the path to profitability for RealReal (REAL) will come into greater focus...

5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

The stock market can act irrationally, creating opportunities. Doubling your money within a year is possible. But it requires certain circumstances, and I've found five stocks that may fit the bill. The stock market generally makes you wealthy little by little over time; the S&P 500 averages a 10% annual...
Dillard's: Trading In The Consolidation Zone

Dillard's has witnessed a massively volatile period of gains in 2021. Department store chain and online retailer Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) has just wrapped up a spectacular 2021. After COVID-19 crashed into our economy, the company’s management rolled up their sleeves and controlled costs, and managed inventory so efficiently that the company beat all earnings estimates in 2021. Plus, pent-up demand soared as vaccinations gathered pace, lockdowns were lifted and people took to online shopping with a vengeance.
Equity Funds Post Sixth Quarterly Gain In Seven For Q4, With An Average 4.73% Return

For Q4 2021, equity funds and ETFs (+4.73% on average) posted their sixth quarterly gain in seven. Despite a rise in the coronavirus Omicron variant during the month, increasing geopolitical concerns from Russia and China, inflationary worries, and a less dovish Federal Reserve Board, mutual funds posted their sixth quarterly plus-side return in seven in Q4. For Q4 2021, the average equity fund posted a 4.73% gain, with Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Diversified Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.68%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in four. For December, the average equity fund rose 3.44% - its second month of plus-side returns in three. And for 2021, the average mutual fund returned its strongest one-year return since 2019, returning a handsome 17.03% - its third consecutive year of posting double-digit returns.
IXUS: International Stocks Are Undervalued

IXUS invests in a broad group of international (non-U.S.) stocks. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that offers exposure to "a broad range of international developed and emerging market companies", ex-U.S., with a focus on global diversification and cost efficiency. The expense ratio of the fund is 0.09%, as stated in the prospectus. As of January 7, 2022, IXUS had $32.75 billion of assets under management.
Datadog: Rich Valuation Won't Play Well In This Risk-Averse Market

Shares of Datadog have been relatively impervious to the recent tech selloff, and are down only 25% from peaks. All around us, the rich valuations of growth and momentum stocks are crumbling. Relatively few stocks have been spared sharp pain, and Datadog (DDOG) is one of them. Long a Wall Street darling and investor favorite since the early days of its IPO, Datadog's incredible capacity to beat-and-raise in every single quarterly earnings release has kept sentiment on this stock high and relatively impervious to the recent corrections.
