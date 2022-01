Carly Pearce is a woman scorned, and she didn't hold anything back during her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (Jan. 3). It was the kickoff musical performance of the year on the late-night show, and the reigning CMA Female Artist of the Year opted for her smoldering breakup song "Diamondback." Watch her sass and moves as she sings, "You ain't gonna get this diamond back," practically daring her former flame to try.

