EVERYONE BEGINS the New Year with grand resolutions for overcoming bad habits that have piled up during the past year. For some it’s a matter of trying to shed some pounds with great hopes of regaining what we looked like when we were 18 or 25 or even in our 30s. It just depends on your current age and how realistic you might be. For me, I’d take the look of when I was in my 30s, but would be ecstatic if I could shed the weight that’s been gained during the past year.

JEREMIAH ・ 11 DAYS AGO