The Missouri men’s basketball team beat Alabama 92-86 on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers pulled ahead of the Crimson Tide in the second half. Missouri junior Kobe Brown led the game in points, making 30 out of the team’s 92. Overall, the Tigers are 7-7 so far this season, 1-1 for conference games. The men’s next game is Wednesday at Arkansas.

