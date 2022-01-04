Bank robber killed during shootout with law enforcement in Gresham

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping Center

An alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham police officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy after an armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center.

The male suspect's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted.

"It was a very chaotic and dangerous incident," Sheriff Michael Reese said.

At 4:40 p.m. the male suspect robbed the Gresham KeyBank, 2600 block of Southeast Burnside Road, while brandishing a firearm. The suspect has been connected to a series of armed robberies across the Portland-metro region in the past few weeks, police said.

MCSO deputies found the man driving away from the bank in a white Mercedes SUV, with a female passenger, and pursued them toward Troutdale.

Deputies attempted to stop the SUV in Troutdale shortly before 5 p.m., leading to a pursuit involving Gresham and county officers.

The unidentified suspect led law enforcement officers north on Southwest 257th Avenue to Northeast Marine Drive, and then returned to Gresham southbound on 223rd Avenue. The suspect turned into a business park and ended up near Northwest Civic Drive and Northwest 13th Street, adjacent to Gresham Station Shopping Center.

Police report that while the suspect was driving near Northwest Civic Drive he opened the car door and fired several times at pursuing deputies. The suspect, and a female accomplice, exited the SUV and carjacked a driver at gunpoint, ordering the motorist to drive.

One county deputy and one Gresham officer fired their weapons at the suspect. Police report "lifesaving aid was provided to the suspect by law enforcement. Shortly after, medical personnel declared the suspect deceased."

The carjacking victim was rescued by officers and was not injured.

No bystanders were harmed, nor was the person who was carjacked.

"I am grateful our officers, the people at the bank, commuters and shoppers were not harmed," said Gresham Chief Travis Gullberg.

The female suspect, identified as 33-year-old Haley Hop, was taken into custody without incident. She is accused of first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Witnesses, many of whom were sheltering in place during the incident, reported hearing the gunfire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the bank robbery, shooting or car crashes are asked to contact the Major Crime Team by calling the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office detectives at 503-988-0560 and referring to Gresham Police report number 22-00446.

Northwest Civic Drive was reopened at noon Wednesday, Jan. 5.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

