Morbius Sadly Delayed to April 2022

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has revealed that the Jared Leto-led Marvel vampire film, Morbius has been delayed from its January 28th release amid the rise of the Omicron variant and will now release in theatres on April 1st. According to Deadline, one motivating factor of the delay was to continue the...

www.cgmagonline.com

