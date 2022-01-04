ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes

Small Amount of Black Beans adds Multiple Health Benefits

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a small amount of black beans can add multiple health benefits. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. A recent USDA Research study involving obese mice revealed that adding cooked black beans to...

Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our health needs change. Adding a small handful of daily vitamins to your routine can have innumerable health benefits, from boosting our metabolism (which slows as we age!) to boosting our overall health. When asked which vitamins they would suggest adding to clients’ routines, our leading health experts provided the following three suggestions:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

5 Foods And Drinks That Reduce Blood Pressure

The foods and drink that lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. Eating berries, nuts, cocoa products, apples, and drinking tea have been found to improve blood circulation and vascular health. These foods and drink are rich in flavanols, a type of polyphenol that has powerful antioxidant effects. A diet...
NUTRITION
Insider

A list of delicious foods that can help lower your blood pressure

The best foods to lower blood pressure are high in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These foods include leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, fish, low-fat dairy, and more. You should avoid foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and saturated and trans fats. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more...
NUTRITION
24/7 Wall St.

25 Junk Foods That Are Actually Not So Bad for You

Remember when margarine was healthier than butter? That was before studies revealed how unhealthy synthetic trans fats can be. Nutrition science is constantly changing, and with it, the reputations of formerly vilified foods. 24/7 Tempo reviewed dozens of foods that are often considered unhealthy and found the ones with redeeming qualities, either due to their […]
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
Real Simple

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Even one small change can lead to healthier eating. Here are six to consider.

Every new year, diet messages seem to rain down along with the confetti right after the ball drops. From the blitz of ads to the guilt-laden chatter among friends, you can't escape them. While most diets have been rebranded as "lifestyle" plans, scratch their veneer and you get the same strict rules and body shaming.
DIETS
sfbayview.com

Kick tobacco for mental health benefits

It’s that time of the year again. During the holiday season, people will start to make their 2022 resolutions – and try to stick to them. While many might wait until New Year’s Day to start this process, there’s absolutely no harm in getting a head start.
HEALTH
themanual.com

The Stellar Health Benefits of Wine Explained

Beyond its endless variety of styles and flavor profiles, wine is also a beverage with fantastic health benefits. In fact, these benefits have been historically embraced in some cultures, with impressive results. In France, the rate of heart disease is comparatively low — a curious fact considering the country’s notorious love for butter and cheese. This phenomenon is known as the French paradox. For some health experts, France’s consumption of red wine is the answer to this conundrum. According to the Mayo Clinic, when consumed in moderation, the high level of antioxidants in wine can help reduce bad cholesterol levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Steeping Tea Like This Can Double the Amount of Health-Boosting Antioxidants

Tea is one of my go-to healthy drinks because it’s packed with antioxidants that melt belly fat and ward off chronic diseases. But, I recently learned that steaming hot tea isn’t always the answer! The water’s temperature when you’re steeping the tea makes a huge difference for increasing its benefits. New research reveals that using cold water to brew tea is the best option to retain its antioxidant power as a health-boosting sip.
NUTRITION
themanual.com

The Health Benefits of Plant-Based Meats

A vegan or vegetarian diet is associated with numerous health benefits, such as reducing the risk of certain cancers and heart disease and supporting weight loss. Plant-based diets also are better for the environment and animals, so many people find worthy reasons to go vegan or vegetarian. It wasn’t that...
NUTRITION
phl17.com

‘Dry January’ has health benefits

Lots of folks give up booze at the beginning of the year for ‘Dry January’ and now experts say those people are onto something. According to the University of Washington, 15 percent of people plan to give up alcohol this month. Experts say, if you stop drinking for just 31 days you could have more energy, your sleep will likely be better and your blood pressure and cholesterol will improve.
HEALTH
SHAPE

The Health Benefits of Honey Are Surprisingly Sweet

Equal parts sticky and sweet, honey is the ultimate all-natural sugar — but it's so much more than a saccharine substance. The syrupy liquid offers a rich mix of disease-busting and gut-friendly properties, making it a noteworthy addition to foods and drinks. Read on to learn about the buzzworthy benefits of honey, plus ideas for honey recipes.
HEALTH

