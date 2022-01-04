Small Amount of Black Beans adds Multiple Health Benefits

Beyond its endless variety of styles and flavor profiles, wine is also a beverage with fantastic health benefits. In fact, these benefits have been historically embraced in some cultures, with impressive results. In France, the rate of heart disease is comparatively low — a curious fact considering the country’s notorious love for butter and cheese. This phenomenon is known as the French paradox. For some health experts, France’s consumption of red wine is the answer to this conundrum. According to the Mayo Clinic, when consumed in moderation, the high level of antioxidants in wine can help reduce bad cholesterol levels.
