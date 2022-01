While the U.S., China, Japan and other countries have laid out, or even achieved, exascale supercomputing goals, the European continent has been less clear on its own path. Momentum is building, however, as the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (JU) has taken first steps to establish the future site for Europe’s first exascale system and how it will be funded. The EuroHPC JU sent out a call for proposals to sites that might host Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, which the organization believes can be acquired in 2022.

