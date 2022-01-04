ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Access files without seeing the screen

xda-developers
 5 days ago

Is there a way to access the files without using the phone's screen? My phone's screen just suddenly went white and...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It's no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
windowsreport.com

FIX: Windows 10 black screen without cursor

When something goes wrong with the graphics drivers or in the BIOS settings, your Windows may start showing a black screen without a cursor. Since you won't be able to see the screen at all, you can try to boot in Safe Mode in order to fix it. If Windows...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

slow file sending

3Gib file but takes 3 hours to copy, is there any solution? please help me. Sorry, I'm not good at English.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtp#Adb#Sftp
windowsreport.com

Office files will become more accessible from File Explorer and Start menu

We all expect a lot from Microsoft's new operating system this year. Notable changes are coming for most of the OS's major elements. Office files will be accessible from the Start menu and File Explorer. Microsoft is also looking to fine-tune the File Explorer experience. Some three years ago, the...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to access folders and files shared with you from OneDrive

Here are two ways to access items shared with you via Microsoft OneDrive. We'll show you both ways. A co-worker or colleague has shared folders and files with you from their Microsoft OneDrive storage. Now you have to determine the best way to access those shared items. One option is to go to the cloud to your own OneDrive online storage space and select the Shared folder. You can then view and potentially edit the files online. As a second and more convenient option, you can access those files locally from your computer or mobile device by adding the shared folder to your own OneDrive storage. Let's check out both options.
COMPUTERS
paloaltonetworks.com

VPN access can be made without credentials After GP 5.2.9 version update

VPN access can be made without credentials After GP 5.2.9 version update. Connection problem without credentials in version 5.2.9. We switched from GP 5.2.4 version to 5.2.9 version with transparent update. Windows users report that they can connect directly without entering a password when making vpn connections. In the global...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
xda-developers

Programs to receive and make calls from my phone, via the PC

Hello everyone, I'm looking for a solution for this goal. I have an android phone (oneplus 7 pro) and an assembled desktop pc (not dell). I have been using the dell mobile connect app and software for years, but I was not completely satisfied as people often did not hear me well, I recently wanted to give "your phone" a chance again, which until a few years ago did not it allowed me to make calls but apparently now yes, with the only difference that even screaming people always hear me very low and far away, always. all these problems obviously do not arise when I speak on discord, ms teams, google meet etc .. since I have not found solutions to solve with either software, I was wondering if there were other valid ones that I could try, free or paid does not matter .
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

IMEI2 Cert Install Huawei Y9 (STK-LX3)

I wouldnt be starting this contact form, but honestly im out of ideas :'(. I currently have a Huawei Y9 (Model STK-LX3 using Hilisilicom 710F) sold by phone carrier as Single SIM, as well it only shows 1 IMEI number after dialing *#06#. Heres my problem, the phone does have a sim tray that accepts both nano SIM/SD Card or Dual Nano SIM mode, unlocked for all networks. After insterting both SIMs, phone still reads only 1 since it only shows 1 IMEI (as well SIM Manager does not show in mobile network settings).
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Flash Global stock firmware

So I bought a pixel 6 pro unlocked from best buy and want to know how to flash a stock firmware on my pixel 6 pro with no bloatware basically Canadian version on my pixel 6 pro because I bought it from best buy and it has Verizon bloatware on it.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Work profile issues after upgrade to Android 12

Yesterday I updated my S20 Plus 5G Exynos to Android 12 (One UI 4.0). Since this update I have problems using Bluetooth with apps in secure folder and work profile. I have tried to reinstall all apps, completely reset the work profile and the secure folder, reset the bluetooth settings, clear data / cache of the Bluetooth application and I cannot solve this bug.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Help with TCL c728

Hey guys for some reason I can't access data folder storage ( emulated/0/android/data) because I want to change kodi fonts any help ?. And I can only read on my 2TB external hard drive is there any way to write on it ( so I can download on it or copy paste or delete flies ) ? My hard drive format is ntf use to work perfectly with my nvidia shield tv.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Head Unit Update

Hi guys I’m looking to update my head units system. These are my systems details. If anyone could point me down the right track it would be very appreciated. CPU:Intel X86_Octa-Core 1.8GHz [email protected] GB(Memory) + 32. MCU Version. 2020.02.28 14:40:24 ZHAN_53_C63L G230 00000G_Ver: 1.0.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

BlackBerry OS phones won’t work anymore after January 4

BlackBerry was an early leader in the smartphone industry, but after the introduction of the iPhone and countless Android devices, the company quickly fell behind in market share. BlackBerry eventually switched its phones to Android, starting with the 2015 BlackBerry Priv, but the company kept its own mobile operating system functional for a while longer. However, the servers keeping BlackBerry OS alive are finally being turned off this week.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google takes a crack at AirDrop with Nearby Share for Android-Windows

Along with a host of new features to make Android phones and Chromebooks synergize better than ever before, Google is also working on a new feature to offer seamless interoperability between Android phones and Windows PCs. The company highlighted this upcoming feature in its CES 2022 keynote and, based on the information provided, the feature seems like an AirDrop alternative for Windows PCs and Android phones.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

Best phones with 7+ inches display

Hi, I am looking for a smartphone with a display that is at least 7 inches and relatively affordable. I was hoping to get a Honor X30 Max but that is only for Chinese market. I saw that Huawei had a Mate 20X but that is quite old at this point.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Brick recovery - Bosion PX6 RK3399 - Black screen, no lights, no buttons

I have a "Bosion" px6 android 10 (really 9) headunit which was from aliexpress. i had an issue with the "autokit" carplay app showing artifacts, and the solution from the seller was to downgrade. i was originally on. OS VER: KC1E0129-P01-11.1.4.9.1 - BLINK161 - 20210118. MCU VER: STM32-20210109-11-BD6-56 The seller...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Blink Comparison - Simplifies comparing photos of tamper-evident seals

Simplifies comparing photos of tamper-evident seals and patterns using your eyes.​. The concept of "blink comparison" method is simple - the app allows you to quickly switch pictures without delay so you can see the differences. "Blink comparison" (Wikipedia) method uses high efficiency pattern recognition by human eyes, to permit...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Hisense 4K ATV4 Rooting

The Hisense 4K ATV4 runs Android 9 Pie. I got into Developer Options and enabled ADB. Unfortunately, the bootoader isn't unlockable, but I think that you might be able to root it using KingoRoot, or even install apps from ADB. Specs:. Storage: 4 GB. RAM: 1 GB. Processor: ARM Cortex...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy